Cab Services in Hyderabad: Prices Soar, Waiting Times Get Longer

The cab services in yderabad have turned costlier thanks to the government's fresh guidelines permitting aggregators such as Ola and Uber to hike their base fares up to two times during peak periods, from the earlier 1.5 times. This hike in surge pricing has raised concerns among the daily commuters who are already finding it hard to cope with the increasing cost of travel.

Major Changes in Cab Services

Surge Pricing: Cab aggregators can now price up to 2 times the base fare in peak hours, and provide up to 50% discount in off-peak hours.

Waiting Time Charges: Waiting time of ₹110 per hour in Hyderabad.

Base Fare: Hyderabad has a base fare of ₹50 with an extra ₹20 per kilometer.

Driver Income: Drivers shall be paid a minimum of 80% of the fare if they are the vehicle owners, and 60% if the vehicle belongs to the aggregator.

Effect on Commuters:

Additional Expenses: Commuters might have to pay more for cab fares, particularly during peak hours and festive seasons.

Fare Volatility: The liberty afforded to aggregators can result in fare volatility, particularly during emergencies or in the event of public transport strikes.

Affordability Concerns: Consumer activists worry about the lack of a countrywide fare cap, fearing it could allow the platforms to impose too much discretion through dynamic pricing.

Estimating Hyderabad Taxi Fares:

To calculate Hyderabad taxi fares, you can use web-based taxi fare estimators that take into account distance, waiting time, and traffic conditions. For instance, a 5km trip in Hyderabad can cost around ₹150.

Also read: NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Top Medical Colleges in India for MBBS, BDS & AYUSH