Fish Prasadam on June 8, 9 at Nampally Grounds

Fish prasadam, a traditional remedy for asthma, will be distributed at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds on June 8 and 9, 2025, in celebration of the Mrigashira Karthi festival. Organized by the Battini family, this annual event aims to provide relief to asthma patients.

Around 5 to 6 lakh people from various regions, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha, are expected to attend. The fish prasadam has gained popularity over the years for its believed benefits in alleviating asthma symptoms, drawing large crowds each year.

The Battini family has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth distribution of the prasadam, anticipating a significant turnout. People from across the country, especially those suffering from respiratory issues, travel long distances to receive the prasadam, hoping for relief from their condition.

This event has become a vital tradition for many asthma patients, offering hope and respite. The Battini family has invited the public to join in the event, ensuring that everyone who needs the fish prasadam will be able to receive it.

The distribution of fish prasadam continues to be a significant occasion for asthma sufferers, providing both physical and emotional relief for thousands.