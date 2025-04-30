3500 Crore Trump Towers with 63 Floors in Kokapet: Hyderabad Real Estate

A slice of Donald Trump’s luxury real estate brand is set to arrive in Hyderabad, with work on one of the tallest Trump Towers in India beginning soon. The upcoming project will be built in Kokapet, one of the city’s most expensive and fast-developing areas, and is expected to begin construction by August or September 2025.

The luxury project will feature twin towers with over 63 floors, spread across four acres at Golden Mile. Once completed, it will be among the tallest Trump projects in the country. The development is being handled jointly by Tribeca Developers (Trump Organisation’s India partner) and local real estate firm Ira Realty, with an estimated investment of ₹3,500 crore.

India already has four Trump Towers located in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Gurgaon. The Mumbai tower is the tallest so far, with 78 floors. In November 2024, the Trump Organisation had revealed plans for six more projects in India — in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, and Pune — making India the only country outside the US to host so many Trump-branded properties.

Luxury with Signature Style

The Hyderabad towers are being designed with the same luxury standards that define Trump Towers globally, featuring a sleek glass-and-chrome look. The buildings will house around 400 residential units, with prices starting from ₹4 crore and going up to ₹5 crore, depending on size and floor.

Each unit will be capped at a maximum size of 5,000 square feet, unlike some of the other Trump properties which offer even larger flats. The pricing is expected to be around ₹15,000 per square foot.

The design includes a unique concept where the amenities complex will be placed in the center, connecting the two towers. This 48-feet-high area will feature a clubhouse, squash courts, and other premium facilities — a design often compared to the layout of a luxury cruise ship.

The project is currently awaiting final clearances, which are expected soon. Once work begins later this year, the towers are estimated to take about four to four-and-a-half years to complete.

Hyderabad's real estate landscape is rapidly evolving, and this ultra-luxury addition is expected to further raise the city’s global profile.