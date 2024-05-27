'House of Lies’ trailer with Sanjay Kapoor promises taut whodunnit thriller

Actor Sanjay Kapoor said: “Playing Rajveer Singh Chaudhary in ‘House of Lies' was an incredibly enriching experience. This character is relentless and deeply intuitive, traits that are essential when navigating through such a convoluted mystery. The complexity of the plot and the depth of the characters make this film a must-watch.”

‘House of Lies’ also stars Simran Kaur Suri, Hiten Paintal and the late actor Rituraj K Singh among others.

Produced by Kali Movies Private Limited and Sebhariya Pictures, and directed by Saumitra Singh, 'House of Lies' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 31.

