Hosts Cambodia held by Pakistan in 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers

Phnom Pehn, Oct 13 (IANS) Hosts Cambodia drew 0-0 with Pakistan in 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers first round here.

Played at the capital's Olympic Stadium, the game attracted more than 11,000 spectators.

Each side squandered many goal-scoring chances.

The two will meet again at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on October 17.

In September's FIFA rankings, Cambodia sits in the 177th place, while Pakistan is in the 197th spot.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.