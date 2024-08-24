Hooda promises jobs by framing policy if Congress comes to power in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (IANS) Promising jobs by framing a policy, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday said the ruling BJP is misleading the public by making fake videos viral about the Skill Corporation and recruitments.

Hooda said the Congress has raised the issue of exploitation of youth under the Skill Corporation on every platform. “There is no job security for the youth in Kaushal Nigam, they are not given proper salary, or any post or promotion, nor exams or merit, and reservation is not implemented. The sword of their dismissal always hangs over the head of the youth,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Hooda said the Congress has announced that workers employed under Kaushal Nigam will be given job security by framing a policy and better salaries will be arranged for them.

“After adjusting the existing skilled workers, the practice of contractual recruitment will be stopped in the future and permanent recruitment will be done on two lakh vacant posts,” he assured.

“The Congress will also complete the pending recruitments of the current government as soon as it comes and the selected youth will be given joining without delay. Along with this, the Congress government will immediately start the process of 1 lakh new recruitments,” he said in a statement.

Hooda said that as the BJP is voted out, the priority of the Congress government will be to provide maximum employment to the youth because the BJP has ended employment in both government and private sectors.

“Today, the state of unemployment in Haryana is such that according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MOSPI), the unemployment rate in cities of Haryana increased to 11.2 per cent in April to June this time as compared to the previous quarter (January to March), while it was 9.5 per cent in the previous quarter,” he said.

Hooda said this survey was conducted among youth in the age group of 15-29. Unemployment has increased more among girls.

“While 13.9 per cent of the young women were unemployed in the last quarter, this time this figure has increased to 17.2 per cent,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.