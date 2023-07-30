Homeopathy doctor shot dead in Bihar’s Siwan

Patna, July 30 (IANS) Unidentified men have shot dead a homeopathy doctor in Bihar’s Siwan district late.

The victim doctor has been identified as Raj Bihari, a native of Mathurapur village under jurisdiction of Barharia police station.

He was sleeping inside his house when he was shot dead by some unidentified people.

Following the noise of gunshot, the family members and local villagers assembled at the spot and took him to Sadar hospital in Siwan, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and sent the dead body for postmortem.

“We have recorded the statement of the family members. The investigation is underway. We are making efforts to find some clues about the attackers,” said sub inspector of Barharia police station.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.