Home Ministry monitoring situation: J&K LoP on recovery of three bodies in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, March 10 (IANS) Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J&K raised concerns over the growing incidents of crime, particularly referring to the recovery of three dead bodies from Kathua and said that such incidents of crime won’t be tolerated at any cost.

Speaking to IANS, the J&K LoP said that the Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the matter and also sought to assure people that security forces will be unsparing in their bid to neutralize wicked designs of terrorists.

"Home Secretary and the DIB (Directorate of Intelligence Bureau) were sent to the location. There has been increase in crime activity in recent times, and security agencies have been directed to respond accordingly. We will not tolerate any crime at any cost," he said.

Notably, three people namely Yogesh Singh, Darshan Singh and Varun Singh went missing on March 5 and their bodies were discovered in Kathua’s Ishu Nallah on March 8, triggering widespread outrage in the area. All three went missing while on way to a marriage function in Lohai Malhar.

After the missing complaint was lodged, the security forces launched a massive search operation, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). It was after a marathon 6-hour operation that their bodies were recovered.

This also raised suspicion of terrorists' role behind their disappearance. Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed they were killed by terrorists and also announced construction of a memorial to honour the victims.

Sunil Sharma further went on to assure the public that their safety stood paramount for the security forces.

"The situation has been explained to them, including how the bodies were discovered. Home Minister has assured me that prompt action will be taken. Based on the investigation’s outcome, there will be strict steps taken to foil the designs," he said.

