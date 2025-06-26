Ultimate Spider-Man #18 Review: Peter Parker Takes on Crime Kingpin

So much has changed in the Ultimate Spider-Man, and Peter Parker isn't there to witness almost all of it. Fans learned the true identity of Gwen Stacy, and Harry made a comeback. All this was unknown to Peter. No matter what he tries, it's tough to keep Peter and his family away from safety, and that's the ultimate danger that Peter always faces.

The 18th issue of Ultimate Spider-Man opens with Harry wanting Peter to go to New York and promising that his family will be safe with Uncle Ben and Jameson. This issue confirms Spider-Man's growing maturity as a superhero. After spending a few months away from New York, he has reaffirmed his role as the savior.

Ultimate Spider-Man #18 balances emotional stakes and high-octane action while also teasing bigger things ahead. The comic is thematically rich, and the current edition is its best version yet. It also pushes the story forward in meaningful ways.

Harry and Peter's reunion is the best part of Ultimate Spider-Man #18. Harry is experiencing significant mental trauma, and over the years, doubts have arisen about the meaning of Peter's friendship to him; however, it has become clear that Peter Parker's bond is the one thing keeping Harry going despite all of life's adversities.

The bigger idea of this issue will be revealed when Harry wants Peter Parker to join him and his wife Gwen, who is part of a secret group with Mysterio, to take down Kingpin. Harry brings Uncle Ben and Jameson to help keep Peter's family safe while Peter goes to fight alongside Harry.