Superman Movie Review, Box Office: James Gunn Delivers a Wild Ride, $200 Million Massive Weekend on Cards?

James Gunn's latest release, Superman, for DC Studios, is a highly anticipated movie of the year. Many fans, analysts, and critics engaged in extensive discussions about the future of DC. When James Gunn assumed control of one of the co-heads' studios, he aimed to redefine the storytelling style of DC films, which he successfully demonstrated with Superman.

Superman Movie Review: David Corenswet Excels, James Gunn Delivers

The promotional content for Superman successfully engaged the audience. Gunn's unique storytelling style is evident in his take on Superman's origin. Although his approach may elicit diverse reactions, we must commend his bold attempt to experiment with his narrative.

Watching Superman on the big screen truly evokes a sense of a comic-book movie, and James Gunn excels in this regard. He infused politics, fun, love, and drama into the Superman tale, and this is one of the main reasons why Superman will grab many eyeballs. It might take some time for fans to see David Corenswet as the brand-new superhero.

However, his chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan is unparalleled, resulting in some of the film's best-written scenes. Superman's dog Krypto and the scenes involving the duo were also a standout. James Gunn proved once again why his unique storytelling voice can work big time for superhero movies, and Superman is an exceptional example of that.

Superman Movie Box Office: James Gunn Film All Set to Open Big

Coming to Superman's box office, looking at the early trends, the film might just surpass DC studios' expectations of a $100 Million 3-day opening weekend. Thanks to extremely positive reviews people have been posting on Rotten Tomatoes and other sites, Superman's collections have soared, and the preview numbers show just that. A massive $21 Million collection from just early shows is an indication of how well the superhero is bound to do at the box office, and this amount is just the beginning.

Superman will most likely rake in close to $150 Million in its opening weekend at the International box office, and the result is a huge record and a big confidence booster for DC Studios. It won't be a surprise if the number crosses the mighty $200 Million mark.