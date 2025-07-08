Superman Movie MAJOR Spoilers: Supergirl, New Justice League, and More Teased!

James Gunn, who is also managing the production company, is directing the upcoming Superman movie in DC. The success of the movie and James Gunn, who promises to revive the franchise, is crucial for the continuation of movies in the DC-verse.

Superman, showcasing James Gunn's vision, is poised to become the year's biggest summer blockbuster with a fresh cast. Gunn took the origin story of the superhero and gave it his own unique, weird, and bold touch. The early reviews of the film are now out, and nearly all of them have been overwhelmingly positive. With the exception of a few average reviews, it's safe to say that Superman has impressed the reviewers, and James Gunn's bold debut is expected to be a huge hit.

Superman Early Reactions and Review: James Gunn's Perfect Summer Blockbuster

Although we won't know the final verdict until July 11th, these early reviews are encouraging for the Superman team. Not just that, but those who watched the movie have already revealed what to expect from it. The core plot of Superman is kept under wraps, but there has been plenty out there about what to expect from the film's two post-credit scenes.

James Gunn, as expected, masterfully crafted these two scenes. One post-credit scene has Superman and his dog Krypto sitting on the moon, gazing down at Earth, and fans declare that this was enough indication from Gunn of a Supergirl movie next. Fans expected a Supergirl movie next, even though Gunn designed this moment to be serene and poetic.

Another post-credit scene involves Superman and Mister Terrific examining the site that was demolished in the movie's climax. Superman cheekily says that the building looks "crooked." Terrific was irritated by his comment and walked off. This reflects James Gunn's typical style of creating a post-credit scene. These two scenes are enough for fans to declare that James Gunn has Justice League in his mind while making Superman, and this is more than enough for them to throng to the screens on July 11th to enjoy the marvelous spectacle that is Superman.