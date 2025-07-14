Superman Movie Box Office Collection: James Gunn Film Breaks Records, Rakes in $217 Million!

James Gunn's first major project since becoming co-head of the DC studios appears to be generating significantly more revenue for both him and the studio than they initially anticipated. For a franchise that's looking to reinvent itself, DC Studios got most of it right with Superman, thanks to James Gunn. Right from the casting to the way the film was directed, Superman impressed not just regular audiences but also die-hard fans of DC comics big time.

Superman is unstoppable at the worldwide box office.

It's not easy for a film to surpass box-office expectations, and Superman not just did that but also broke box-office trackers and their predictions by amassing a humongous total of $217 million in its opening weekend. Initially, Superman was projected to open between $130 and $150 million in the first three days of its run, and after the overwhelming response from critics and audiences, the bookings witnessed a huge increase.

And the bookings are going strong with each passing day. Gunn's quirky take was one of the main reasons for the film to work big time at the box office, and even though the story wasn't really new to many, they loved the way the two main leads, Clark and Lois—played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan—pulled off their roles.

Their chemistry in particular was exquisite, and it won't be a surprise if the film manages to breach the $500 million run by the end of its box-office run, and this really feels like a massive restart for DC studios and their superheroes.