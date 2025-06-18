Scarlett Johansson Kisses Jurassic World Co-Star on The Lips and Internet Can't Keep Quiet!

Scarlett Johansson has not just proven to be a terrific actress but also has amassed a huge fan base over the years, thanks to her continuous appearance as a Marvel superhero. Even though she had moved on from being the Black Widow, Scarlett maintained the stardom she achieved with Marvel films by signing up for excellent movies.

Now, the actress is done with Jurassic Park: Rebirth, and the premieres of the movie are already doing the rounds. Jurassic Park stars Jonathan Bailey as the co-leader opposite Scarlett, and in one of the premieres, Scarlett's sweet gesture toward Jonathan is going viral now.

Scarlett, who has been married to Colin Jost since 2020, shared a sweet kiss with her Jurassic World co-star Jonathan, and this broke the internet.

Scarlett Johansson has a 3-year-old son, Cosmo, with Colin, and a 10-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac. On the other hand, Jonathan Bailey came out as gay in 2018 but refused to share details about his partner. Let's take a look at some of the reactions to their viral kiss.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey friendship is just so sweet 🥺#JurassicWorldRebirth pic.twitter.com/vkOEWeSKnN — Keeping Up with Scarlett🦖 (@whatsupscarlett) June 17, 2025

SCARLETT JOHANSSON E JONATHAN BAILEY SE BEIJANDO pic.twitter.com/jeswpLHQGX — Luh | Jurídico Elizabeth Olsen, Salame e Sasa (@harknessplaza) June 17, 2025

Jonathan Bailey being so loved. Scarlett we get it you adore him🫶 This new collaboration and friendship Warms my heart. #JonathanBailey #ScarlettJohansson #JurassicWorldRebirth @whatsupscarlett pic.twitter.com/7VwGK2EqPe — A (@A_ri_26) June 17, 2025

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey photographed at the ‘JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH’ premiere in London. 📷 pic.twitter.com/4rjXFQc1sY — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) June 17, 2025