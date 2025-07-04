Jurassic World Rebirth Review and rating: A Lackluster Attempt to Revive a Classic

The newest addition to the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, arrives with an all-too-familiar recipe, but will it take what it needs to resurrect the series? Director Gareth Edwards is given the task of infusing some new life into a series that's lost steam. The movie itself realizes that the public's fascination with dinosaurs has waned, and it's easy to tell that the filmmakers are fighting to maintain the magic.

A Wearied Trope

The plot revolves around a pharmaceutical executive, Martin Krebs, who employs a group of mercenaries, commanded by Zora Bennett, to collect DNA samples from three gigantic dinosaur breeds on an enigmatic island. The intention is to develop a life-saving drug, but the venture is riddled with risks. Though the movie contains its suspenseful moments, the predictability of the story and shallowness of the characters make it a repetition of the same old things. The addition of a stranded family does nothing to enhance the plot, but rather a shallow effort to infuse human emotion into the movie.

Visuals and Action

Flaws aside, the movie's action and visuals are undoubtedly stunning. The dinosaurs, some of which adapt to water with astonishing acrobatic dexterity, are stunningly brought to life, and the suspenseful scenes will have you gasping. Edwards' handling and cinematography by John Mathieson are commendable, conveying the scale and sweep of the ancient world.

An Underused Cast

The capable cast, which features Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, offer solid turns, but their characters are not as deeply fleshed out as they are in better films. Bailey is fine as the geeky scientist with a heart, but even his skills cannot lift the movie beyond its formulaic proceedings.

The Verdict

Jurassic World Rebirth is a franchise that is in free fall, trying to find its place in a world in which dinosaurs no longer amaze us. Although it's not a total letdown, the movie's heavy use of old tropes and failure to innovate make it seem like a shadow of its former glory. If you're a die-hard fan, then you might find some suspenseful moments to get excited about, but for others, it may be a case of nostalgia not being sufficient to salvage the situation.

Rating: 2/5 stars

Recommendation: If you're in the mood for an exciting sci-fi ride with great visuals, Jurassic World Rebirth is worth watching. But if you're hoping for a revolution or a new approach to the franchise, you may be let down.

Also read: Muharram 2025 School Holiday: Which States Will Be Closed on July 7?