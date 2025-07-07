Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Scarlett Johansson Film Rakes in $320 Million; $1 Billion Next?

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's Jurassic World Rebirth continues to dominate the global box office. Despite mixed reviews, the movie is doing wonders at the cinemas. U.S. Independence Day helped the seventh installment of this mega-franchise movie big time, as it proved once again why franchise movies, when done right, end up being celebrated by masses worldwide.

Jurassic World Rebirth garnered mixed reviews from the outset. While some critics felt that the film lacked a significant storyline, others believed that the plot significantly humanized the scares compared to its predecessors, making it a film worth multiple viewings.

Jurassic World Rebirth is Unstoppable at the Worldwide Box Office.

Irrespective of the mixed talk, Jurassic World Rebirth turned into a phenomenon, especially in the United States. Not just in America, the movie is doing exceptionally well in India and other countries as well. Domestically, in the U.S., Jurassic World Rebirth managed to amass $150 Million in its opening weekend; this is a huge number.

Both Summer releases in Hollywood—F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth—managed to impress audiences big time as they thronged to the screens with their popcorn buckets filled. Worldwide, Jurassic World Rebirth has earned close to $318 million, which is terrific.

Owing to the standards the Jurassic movies set for themselves, it's expected of "Rebirth" to collect more and look to touch the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Whether the film will break the record or not is yet to be determined. We anticipate a strong trend for the movie this week, prior to DC's Superman dominating the box office. It might then be difficult for Jurassic World to rake in big bucks, as James Gunn's superhero film will surely be the talk of the town this coming Friday.