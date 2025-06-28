F1 Movie Review, Box-Office Collection: Brad Pitt Vrooms Past Records, $100 Million Crossed?

Joseph Krasinski's F1 is the must-see movie this weekend. The film explores the life of a Formula One racer, and no other sport in the world can capture drama on the big screen like racing does. Take the movie Rush, for example. It's one of the most celebrated movies by movie buffs across the world, and it also has the highest rewatch value.

The core idea of F1 is simple, and it was already seen in multiple movies. It's the battle between a rookie and a virtuoso who failed to make it big when given a chance. In other words, to those who knew his legacy, he's outstanding, but to the rest of the world, he is a nobody. Brad Pitt portrays this role flawlessly, and considering his extensive filmography, it should come naturally to him.

F1 Movie Review: Brad Pitt Film Delivers Big Time at the Cinemas

F1, in many ways, is what they call in the U.S., a perfect summer blockbuster. It has high stakes and a fantastic score, and it was shot so beautifully that it's tough to take our eyes off the proceedings for even a second. If you don't follow F1 in real life, it may take time to get used to it.

Real-life drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz, appear on screen and share their thoughts about Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes and his reckless driving on the racetrack. Sonny, just like many other heroes that we have seen on-screen, is rude but likeable. However, his rudeness is not due to a lack of achievements in life.

His rudeness stems from his honest and straightforward communication. He demands respect from his team members after showing them a glimpse of what he could do on the racetrack. Damson Idris plays the rookie who is Sonny Hayes' teammate, Joshua Pearce. It's safe to say that without Joshua's role, Sonny's character wouldn't have gotten highlighted, and the last few moments of F1 were solid proof of the same.

While many may label Christopher Nolan as an intelligent filmmaker, he consistently crafts emotionally charged commercial cinema. It's difficult to separate Nolan's emotional storytelling from any film he makes, and although it may seem like a stretch to compare them, Joseph Krasinski is achieving similar success in commercial, high-scale English cinema.

F1 Box-Office Collection: Apple Original's Highest-Opening Ever

While F1 may not be as impressive as Top Gun: Maverick, it excels when viewed on a large screen, eliciting applause with each beat, despite the audience's awareness of its inevitable outcome. This is why F1 is the perfect film to watch without any burden. Grab a bucket of popcorn and immerse yourself in the thrilling action of racecar drivers fighting inside high-speed cars, as Hans Zimmer's subtle yet impactful score brings life to every frame.

Coming to F1's collections, it has already started creating records with a mammoth $65 million opening at the box office, and it will emerge as one of the highest grossers ever for an Apple original movie. Given the response from international audiences, F1 should easily reach the $100 million mark, setting an important precedent at the box office by the end of its run.