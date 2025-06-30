F1 Movie Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt Film Unstoppable, $250 Million Next?

If there is one film that has garnered audiences's attention worldwide this past weekend, it's Brad Pitt's F1. Based on the lives of Formula One drivers, F1 amplifies the drama on the racetrack, showing how a forgotten driver unexpectedly emerges to bring glory to his team and to his friend.

On paper, F1 appears to be the story that audiences are most familiar with, but Joseph Krasinski's filming and Hans Zimmer's score elevate the viewing experience to a completely new level. Movie buffs are flocking to the screens to relish this memorable experience, and as a result, F1 has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Hollywood in recent times.

Brad Pitt F1 Movie Box Office: $250 Million Next?

It's also one of the best weekend openers for the legendary Brad Pitt and the highest ever opening for an Apple Original film. For a long time, Apple has been renowned for producing high-quality content that often fails due to a lack of promotion and reach, but F1 has defied expectations. Brad Pitt, Joseph Krasinski, and the rest of the team ensured that they are taking the film to the widest audience possible, and with the film also having real-time drivers right from Lewis Hamilton to Charles Leclerc, it's attracting F1 fans who are primarily centered in Europe.

All in all, Brad Pitt's F1 movie managed to gross more than $144 million worldwide in its opening weekend, and from the early trends, it looks like there is no stopping the Brad Pitt film as F1 sets its sights on $200 Million dollars gross. Considering the way the movie is raking in big bucks, it won't be a tough task for this film to amass that golden number.