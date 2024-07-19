Hitesh Sharma joins Mumbai City FC on one-year loan from Odisha FC

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have confirmed a loan deal for 26-year-old midfielder Hitesh Sharma from Odisha FC, which will see him join the club until the end of the 2024-25 season. Born in Jalandhar, Hitesh honed his skills at the Chandigarh Football Academy and Tata Football Academy (TFA). After graduating from TFA, he began his senior career with Mumbai FC in the I-League, displaying his technical prowess and understanding of the game. His Indian Super League (ISL) journey started with ATK, followed by stints with Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, where he proved his calibre and versatility.

"I am thrilled to join Mumbai City FC, a club renowned for its vision and strong commitment to success. Representing the club in various competitions and contributing to its objectives will be an honour. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and fans and enjoying my time in the amazing city of Mumbai," said Sharma to MFC’s media team.

Hitesh has made 81 appearances in the ISL won the ISL Cup with Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 season and made his India International debut in 2018. His quality and ability to excel in various midfield roles underscores his adaptability, which will strengthen Mumbai City FC's squad dynamics for the upcoming season.

"We are pleased to welcome Hitesh Sharma to our club. His experience with various ISL clubs, combined with his versatility, will provide valuable depth to our midfield options. We are confident that he will fit seamlessly into our squad, and we look forward to working together," added head coach Petr Kratky.

