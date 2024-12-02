HIL can inspire more countries to invest in hockey,’ says Hyderabad Toofans' Gonzalo Peillat

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Germany’s celebrated defender and drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat is set to make a grand return to the Hockey India League (HIL), representing Hyderabad Toofans in the 2024-25 edition. The league’s much-anticipated revival, after a seven-year hiatus, promises to bring renewed energy to the global hockey scene, and Peillat is excited to be a part of it once again.

Peillat, who was part of the previous HIL seasons, fondly recalls his time in India and the special moments that shaped his connection with the country and its fans. "What excites me the most about playing in the Hockey India League again is the opportunity to share the field with so many talented international players from different countries. It’s a unique chance to learn from each other, both on and off the field,” Peillat shared.

"Additionally, hockey in India is one of the country’s top sports, and the passion of the fans, whether they’re watching in packed stadiums or cheering from home on TV, creates an electrifying atmosphere. As a player, being part of such an environment is incredibly exciting," he added.

The Argentine-born player, who now plays for Germany, is confident that the return of HIL will once again elevate the sport. "The impact is going to be significant. The league had already made a huge mark on the hockey world before, and now, with its return, it will draw even more attention. Everyone will be watching closely, and it’s exciting to think about the influence it can have on raising the profile of hockey globally," said Peillat, who was the costliest overseas player at Rs 68 lakh in the HIL 2024-25 auction.

Peillat’s return also brings back fond memories of his previous experiences in India. Among his most cherished moments is his debut in the HIL with the Kalinga Lancers, where he played alongside young Indian players who have since become integral parts of the national team.

"I remember my first year with the Kalinga Lancers, where we had many talented young players. Now, several of them are part of India’s national team. It’s rewarding to see how much they’ve grown in the years we played together. Being exposed to international players early on gives young athletes the chance to see how professionals train, think, and behave. It helps them adapt to the international level quickly and prepares them for the demands of top-level hockey," he said.

Peillat also addressed the significant financial opportunities that international leagues like the HIL offer. For him, this is especially important as he recently became a father. "The earnings will be primarily used to support my family. I recently became a father two months ago, so a big part of it will go towards my family’s needs and saving for the future. Honestly, I’m really happy with what I received in the auction because it makes the decision to be away from my family for eight weeks—especially during Christmas time with a 3-month-old baby—a bit easier to justify," he shared.

In addition to its impact on players, Peillat believes that the HIL can play a crucial role in boosting the global popularity of hockey, especially women’s hockey. “The Hockey India League has the potential to showcase the excitement and competitiveness of hockey on a global stage, which can inspire more countries to invest in the sport. For women’s hockey in particular, if the league promotes female players and integrates their stories and achievements, it could help boost awareness and popularity. Providing equal opportunities and visibility for women’s hockey is key to its growth, and leagues like the HIL can play a big role in achieving that,” he added.

Outside of hockey, Peillat is involved in several ventures, including working for Mannheimer Hockey Club in Germany, where he manages the club’s sponsorships. “I’m responsible for negotiating good deals with existing sponsors and working to bring in new ones each year. The goal is to secure more support not just for the top men’s and women’s teams but also for the youth teams,” he explained.

