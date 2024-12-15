Here’s why Zaheer Iqbal lovingly calls wife Sonakshi ‘little burrito’

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal has lovingly called his actress-wife Sonakshi Sinha his “little burrito” with a chuckle-worthy yet an adorable picture of her.

Zaheer took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the two flying on an airplane. In the image, Sonakshi could be seen all cuddled up in a blanket with headphones on and sleeping in the business class of the flight.

For the caption, he wrote: “My little burrito” along with a laughing emoji.

This is not the first time Zaheer has shared a funny picture of his wife. The couple keep sharing beautiful yet fun moments from their marital life with their fans and friends on social media.

Recently, Sonakshi celebrated her husband Zaheer’s first birthday after their wedding and posted photos with heer husband from their many holidays on Instagram.

"After your mom, im the happiest you were born! Even happier that i married you Happy Birthday best boy - I love you (sic)," wrote Sonakshi Sinha, while wishing her husband on Instagram.

Sonakshi and Zaheer first met each other at a party hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The two began their careers with Salman; Sonakshi made her debut alongside him in the blockbuster "Dabangg," while Zaheer debuted in Salman Khan’s home production "Notebook."

The couple is said to have dated for seven years and lived together for a year before finally tying the knot. Sonakshi began dating Zaheer in 2017, and the couple starred together in the 2022 film "Double XL." They got married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 of this year, surrounded by family and industry colleagues.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. They celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines and shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.

