Hema Malini shares pictures from her Gopashtami celebrations

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress and politician Hema Malini is celebrating Gopashtami. On Saturday, the veteran actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures from her celebration.

In the pictures, she can be seen in the company of cows. She wrote in the caption, “Celebrated Gopashtami today at Govind Godhaam. Offered food and performed puja to the cows of Braj. #gopashtami #govindgodhaam #braj”.

Gopashtami is a Hindu festival occurring on Ashtami of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, in which cows and bulls are rendered worship.

It is the coming-of-age celebration when Krishna's father, Nanda, gave Krishna the responsibility for taking care of the cows of Vrindavan.

Earlier, Hema Malini participated in a rally to raise awareness about the cleanliness drive. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from the rally.

She wrote in the caption, “At the Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan, participating in a rally of 200 children organised by the Mayor Shri Vinod Agarwal & the municipal Commissioner Shri Shashank Chaudhary to create public awareness about the importance of “swachata abhiyan” i.e. cleanliness & hygiene”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive time. Earlier, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the actress retained her Mathura Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable margin.

While Hema Malini won 6,71,293 votes, her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh received 3,77,822 votes. The actress studied Kuchipudi with Vempati Chinna Satyam and Mohiniattam with Kalamandalam Guru Gopalakrishnan. She has played a number of dance roles including Narasimha and Rama in Tulasidas's ‘Ramcharitmanas’.

The veteran actress was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000, the fourth-highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India.

