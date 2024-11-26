Heavy rains: TN govt deploys SDRF, NDRF teams for immediate response

Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has positioned six Ste Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Tiruchi, Dindigul, Chennai and Tirunelveli districts of the state after the Weather Department predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Delta districts.

The state government said that a total of 13 teams of the NDRF and nine teams of the SDRF are on standby to be deployed to various districts in case a need arises in those districts’

The state government has also deputed four senior officials to consolidate the relief and rescue efforts in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurain, Thiruvarur and Cuddalore districts.

Following the Weather Department predictions, over 1,100 boats that ventured into the high seas for deep-sea fishing have returned.

The district collectors of Myladuthura, Nagapattinam and Karaikkal have also declared a holiday for schools and colleges of these three districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for the delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal in Puducherry on Tuesday with extremely heavy rainfall (over 20.4 cm). The Weather Department has also issued a red alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal districts on Wednesday.

This is following a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean intensified into a depression on Monday. The depression is centred 530 km southeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka and 810 km southeast of Nagapattinan and is likely to move northwest and intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours.

In the two subsequent days, the depression is likely to move north-northwest towards the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

The RMC has issued an orange alert has been issued for Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga districts and Puducherry on Tuesday. The Weather Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.56 cm to 20.44 cm) at isolated places.

Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu districts are expected to receive heavy rain at isolated places (6.45 cm to 11.5 cm) on Tuesday for which a yellow alert has been issued.

An orange alert has also been issued for Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Villupuram districts and Union Territory of Puducherry on Wednesday.

The RMC stated that heavy rains are likely in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Chengapattu, Chennai and Kancheepuram districts on Wednesday and a yellow alert has been issued.

The department has also asked the general public could contact the State Emergency Operations Centre at 9445869848 or the helpline at 8438669800 (for Nagapattinam district), 04364-222588 (Mayiladuthurai), 9488547941 (Tiruvarur), and 9489930520 (Cuddalore).

