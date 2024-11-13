Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Health department warns of surge in viral diseases and fevers

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) Amid heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, the State Health Department has issued a public advisory warning of a surge in viral infections, including dengue, influenza, and other fever-related illnesses.

Chennai and its surrounding districts -- Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur -- are witnessing a significant increase in cases of fever, respiratory infections, and viral diseases. Reports of malaria and leptospirosis have also emerged from various parts of the state. The Health Department has urged residents to exercise extra caution, especially for children who are more susceptible to infections.

Officials highlighted symptoms such as high fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, and headaches. The public has been urged to seek immediate medical attention if these symptoms occur.

Rajani Varrier, an entomologist at a private hospital in Chennai, told IANS, “The dry cough seen in children often persists for more than two weeks, indicating a viral infection.”

She noted that since the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 17, there has been a noticeable rise in cases of fever, headaches, and throat infections, particularly affecting children and the elderly.

Rajani added that throat infections may linger even after fevers subside and advised those with chronic conditions, such as respiratory, kidney, or liver issues, to take extra precautions during this season.

Dr Varrier also warned against consuming food and water from outside sources, as bacterial diseases like typhoid can spread easily during the rainy season.

The doctor recommended that children drink only clean, boiled water and that parents keep children away from stagnant or contaminated water, as leptospirosis can spread through water contaminated by animal urine.

Since January 2024, Tamil Nadu has recorded over 18,000 dengue cases. The Health Department has called upon residents to clear stagnant water around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS that the department is especially vigilant in ten districts -- Chennai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, and Tiruchi -- which account for 57 per cent of the state’s dengue cases.

Dr T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, emphasized that the health department is keeping track of dengue and other fever-related cases reported by both government and private hospitals.

The public has been advised against storing rainwater in discarded household items, as this can create breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Additionally, the health department recommends drinking only boiled water to prevent waterborne diseases. To increase public awareness, district health officers will conduct campaigns on vector-borne diseases.

The department will also oversee private hospitals to ensure proper identification and treatment of dengue cases.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.