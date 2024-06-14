Heatwave sweeps parts of Himachal Pradesh, relief expected soon

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Heatwave swept parts of Himachal Pradesh and even the state's typically cool mountainous regions were not spared from the scorching heat.

Shimla recorded the season's highest temperature at 30.6 degrees Celsius, said Surender Paul, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Shimla.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Paul said that severe heatwave conditions are expected in Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan, and parts of Kangra in two to three days.

"However, there are some chances of rain after June 18, which could bring a welcome drop in temperatures and relief from the heatwave," said the Director.

"If current conditions persist and the monsoon progresses normally in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, the monsoon could arrive in Himachal Pradesh by the end of June," he said.

The Director also mentioned that the pre-monsoon meeting focused on the severity and preparations for the monsoon, especially in June and the first two weeks of July.

He indicated that this year's monsoon is expected to be normal.

On Thursday, the heatwave gripped seven districts across the state, with Hamirpur district's Neri crossing 45 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave is reminiscent of 2007 when Una recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees, but this year, the temperature exceeded 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

