Heart goes out to the families: Congress leaders express grief over Air India plane crash

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Several senior Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Jairam Ramesh, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash as the London-bound flight, carrying over 240 passengers and crew, crashed near the Meghaninagar area, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, on Thursday.

Air India Flight AI-171 was en route to London’s Gatwick Airport with at least 169 Indian nationals and 53 British nationals on board.

Congress President Kharge took to social media platform X to write: "Absolutely shocked to know about the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where several passengers and crew members were on board. It’s heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals. Our heartfelt sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with the families of the passengers, pilot, and crew. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all assistance and support to the victims and their loved ones."

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi also released a statement expressing her condolences.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the families of the passengers and the crew. The visuals are most heart-wrenching. The entire country is overtaken by grief and is praying," she said.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: "The Ahmedabad Air India crash is heartbreaking. The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical – every life matters, every second counts. Congress workers must do everything they can to help on the ground."

Congress General Secretary Ramesh also responded to the incident on X. "The Indian National Congress is shocked by the horrific accident that occurred minutes after the AI-171 aircraft took off from Ahmedabad airport. Full details of the accident are still awaited. Local Congress workers have been instructed to engage in relief, rescue, and other assistance work. Our prayers continue for the passengers, crew members, and their families in this hour of great grief and pain," he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reacted on X, posting: "My heart goes out to the families of the passengers and crew on board the Air India flight. The whole nation is hoping against hope that your loved ones survive this horrifying crash. May God be with all of you."

Air India has issued a helpline number to assist the families and relatives of those on board.

In addition, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has activated a control room to coordinate relief and response efforts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.