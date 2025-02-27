Healthcare leads AI adoption in India, surpasses FMCG and manufacturing sectors: Report

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) India’s healthcare sector is on the cusp of a revolution, with an increase in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology-driven solutions, according to a report.

The report by Deloitte India showed that AI adoption in healthcare has surged past 40 per cent, surpassing sectors such as FMCG (about 30 per cent) and manufacturing (about 25 per cent).

The report credited this to government-backed initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 -- setting the stage for a digitally empowered healthcare ecosystem.

“India's digital healthcare ecosystem is rapidly advancing, with AI-powered diagnostics, MedTech innovations, and digital health records transforming patient care,” said Joydeep Ghosh, Life Sciences and Health Care Industry Leader, Partner, Deloitte India.

Ghosh noted that the surgical consumables and disposables exports in the country “reached $1.6 billion in FY 2022–23, showcasing its growing capabilities and presence in the global healthcare market”.

The report also mentioned the government’s strategic initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, an influx of private sector investments, and the integration of various technological breakthroughs.

Initiatives such as mobile cancer detection hubs in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, along with AI-driven diagnostic labs in Himachal Pradesh, are improving early disease detection and making advanced diagnostics more affordable. India's healthcare system is poised to significantly influence the health of over a billion people, stimulate economic growth, and provide high-quality, affordable care to previously underserved regions of the country, the report said.

Despite advancements, the adoption of AI in healthcare is progressing more slowly than in banking and financial services, said the report, citing concerns on data security, regulatory fragmentation, and limited digital infrastructure in rural areas.

In addition, the shortage of professionals trained in AI further complicates the seamless integration of these technologies into clinical workflows.

To realise AI’s full potential in healthcare, “the sector must overcome challenges such as regulatory alignment, workforce training, and infrastructure limitations. With targeted investments and focused policy advancements, India can become a global leader in AI-powered healthcare, elevating patient outcomes and accessibility,” Ghosh said.

