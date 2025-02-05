Zerodha Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast: American Billionaire Bryan Johnson Walks Out

Bryan Johnson, a 47 year old man famous for his age reversing experiments, recently caused a stir when he left a podcast in the middle of the session while in India. Johnson, known for his viral campaigns like 'Don't Die', was appearing on a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. Despite wearing a mask and using an air purifier, Johnson couldn’t stay due to the dangerous air pollution in India.

After returning to the US, Johnson shared his experience on social media. He mentioned that even though the conversation with Nikhil Kamath was engaging, the air quality in the room was unbearable. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 130, and the PM2.5 levels were at 75 µg/m³, which he described as being equivalent to smoking 3.4 cigarettes a day. Johnson also developed a skin rash and felt a burning sensation in his eyes and throat after just three days in India.

Indians are justifiably outraged by the poor air quality they are exposed to daily. It creates serious negative health effects.



Below is a study showing how air pollution causes liver inflammation, fibrosis, blood fat imbalance, and liver protein markers associated with… pic.twitter.com/SODON2KOh8 — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) February 4, 2025

He expressed shock over how common air pollution was in India and how people weren’t wearing masks despite the dangerously high pollution levels. Johnson even suggested that air pollution in the country should be declared a national emergency, believing that improving air quality would benefit public health more than finding a cure for cancer.

In addition, after returning to the US, Johnson noticed the growing obesity problem. He was shocked to see how common obesity had become, with 42.4% of people in the US being obese. Johnson believes obesity is a bigger long-term health risk than air pollution.