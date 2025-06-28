Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Death Sparks Concern Over Women’s Heart Health

The untimely death of Bollywood actress Shefali Jariwala has sent shockwaves across the country. The actress, famous for her song Kaanta Laga, was only 42. It has been reported that she died due to a heart attack. However, an official statement on the cause of her death is awaited.

The unfortunate news has once again shed light on the need to create awareness about cardiac health problems in women, as they can be vastly different from what men experience.

Several studies have revealed that approximately 30% to 50% of women with heart disease are either misdiagnosed or experience a delayed diagnosis.

Another analysis showed that 35% to 45% of women who suffered a heart attack were misdiagnosed or discharged without appropriate treatment during their initial medical visit.

While men experience typical symptoms such as intense chest pain and left arm pain during a heart attack, women experience much subtler symptoms—milder discomfort or tightness. Unlike men, women might feel pain in both arms or the back.

Some other symptoms that are often neglected as gastrointestinal issues or common illnesses include shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, cold sweats, lightheadedness or dizziness, pain in the jaw, neck, back, or stomach, extreme fatigue, heartburn or indigestion-like discomfort, and anxiety or a sense of doom.

Misdiagnosing these symptoms at an early stage often leads to missed opportunities for early intervention.

Why Do Women Experience Different Symptoms Than Men?

The variation in symptoms is rooted in several biological and physiological factors:

1. Anatomical and Physiological Differences

Smaller heart and arteries: Women have smaller hearts and narrower coronary arteries, which influence how blockages develop and present.

Microvascular disease: Women are more prone to issues in the heart’s smaller blood vessels, which may not produce the “classic” signs seen in men.

2. Hormonal Influences

Estrogen’s protective role: Before menopause, estrogen helps maintain healthy blood vessels. Post-menopause, reduced estrogen levels increase cardiovascular risk and alter symptom patterns.

Hormonal differences can also impact pain sensitivity and stress response.

3. Symptom Perception and Pain Reporting

Women are more likely to report atypical symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, or back pain.

Research suggests women may have different pain thresholds and processing mechanisms, affecting how symptoms are experienced and communicated.

4. Differences in Disease Manifestation

Men often suffer from major artery blockages, causing crushing chest pain.

Women more frequently experience diffuse narrowing or spasms in smaller arteries, leading to subtler symptoms.

5. Delayed Diagnosis and Low Awareness

Because women's symptoms can resemble less serious illnesses, they are often overlooked or misattributed, both by patients and healthcare providers.

This delay can have serious consequences, as timely diagnosis and treatment are critical to survival.