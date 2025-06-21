Rakul Preet and Hubby Jackky Awarded Fit India Couple: Yoga Day 2025

India is gearing up for a nationwide fitness spectacle on June 21, 2025, marking World Yoga Day with the Fit India Cult Yogathon. In a powerful demonstration of unity and wellness, over 1 million Surya Namaskars will be performed simultaneously across the country. The event aims to promote the message of fitness, discipline, and holistic health through yoga.

In New Delhi, the spirit of the Yogathon will come alive as over 1,500 participants gather to perform Surya Namaskars together. Adding star power to the event, actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani will join the participants on stage, performing the Surya Namaskars and championing the importance of fitness in daily life.

Recognising their consistent efforts to promote health and wellness, the couple will be honoured with the prestigious title of ‘Fit India Couple’ at the venue. The recognition celebrates their shared commitment to fitness and their influence in inspiring millions to embrace healthier lifestyles.

A source associated with the event said,

“Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embody the essence of fitness as a shared journey. This honour is a celebration of the lifestyle they represent—consistent, inspiring, and authentic. Their presence on World Yoga Day will further amplify the movement’s reach across generations.”

Last year, actor Ayushmann Khurrana was awarded the title of Fit India Icon for his role in encouraging wellness under the same initiative. This year, Rakul and Jackky are expected to further the mission by actively promoting the Yogathon across their social media platforms, urging fans to participate in the mass Surya Namaskar movement.

The Fit India Cult Yogathon stands as a powerful reminder that fitness is not just a personal goal—it’s a collective movement. With celebrities leading by example, the event is set to inspire millions to take a step towards better health through yoga.

