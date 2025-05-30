Covid Cases Rise Again: Does Your Health Insurance Cover Covid? Know All About It

As Covid cases begin to surface in various parts of the country once more, experts advise that while the situation may not be as severe, staying cautious is essential. Amid this backdrop, now is the perfect time to review your health insurance policy to ensure you’re fully protected.

Lessons from Past Waves: Check Your Policy Limitations

During the first and second waves of COVID-19, many health insurance policies showed certain gaps, such as limits on hospital room rent, exclusions on PPE kit coverage, and other restrictions. Policies issued after 2020 must comply with guidelines from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), which mandate coverage for pandemic-related treatments. Still, it’s important to verify that your policy does not include any special exclusions relating to COVID.

Home Treatment Coverage

With many patients opting for treatment at home during COVID, insurance coverage for home care is now crucial. Your policy should ideally cover medical care at home, oxygen supply, and other necessary health services without requiring hospital admission.

Teleconsultation Services

Telemedicine has become a vital tool in minimising hospital visits and reducing risk. Confirm whether your insurance policy includes coverage for online doctor consultations, which help you get medical advice safely and conveniently.

Coverage for PPE Kits and Medical Supplies

Protective gear like PPE kits, masks, and sanitisers is indispensable in Covid care but adds to treatment costs. Earlier, some insurance plans excluded these expenses. Review your policy to ensure these essential items are reimbursed or included.

Beware of Sub-Limits

Older policies often impose sub-limits on hospital room rent and overall expenses, which posed challenges during the pandemic. Make sure your current plan has removed such restrictions, or consider additional rider policies to cover the gap.

Consider a Super Top-Up Plan

Covid treatment costs can be unpredictable and sometimes exceed basic coverage limits. To avoid financial strain, invest in a super top-up insurance plan with a coverage amount of at least ₹25 lakhs.

Switch if Necessary

If your existing health insurance doesn’t meet your current needs, consider porting your policy to another insurer offering better claim settlements, wider coverage, and simpler terms.

Look Into Corona Kavach Policy

Specifically designed for COVID, the Corona Kavach policy is still available with some insurers. It’s worth exploring if you need dedicated coverage for COVID-19 treatment.

Don’t Delay Premium Payments

Finally, timely payment of your insurance premiums is critical. Even a single day’s delay can lead to policy lapses or loss of benefits, so stay on top of your payments.