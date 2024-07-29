Haryana amends policy of state award for teachers

Chandigarh, July 29 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved an amendment in the policy of state awards for teachers working in state universities, government colleges, and government-aided private colleges.

According to the amendment, the service evaluation period for teachers has been reduced from 15 years to 10 years. This change will allow new teachers to also be eligible for awards.

A spokesperson for the Higher Education Department said on Monday that the government runs a state teacher award scheme for excellence and commendable services for the contribution of teachers towards academic, curricular and extracurricular assignments.

The aim of these awards is to honour faculty members for their performance in the field of teaching.

The spokesperson said the faculty members in higher education who demonstrate outstanding exceptional academic efficiency, quality of teaching, professional competence, good conduct, team spirit, community engagement, and use innovative teaching methods will be recommended for the awards.

Under the policy, 14 state awards will be given each year for their outstanding service.

Two awards will be given to state universities under the purview of higher education, eight for government colleges, and four for government-aided private colleges in Haryana.

The winners will be awarded Rs 1 lakh in cash, a citation, and a shawl.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.