Harbhajan Singh objects to kids desecrating Tricolour in Canada, asks elders to step in

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Monday expressed reservations as well as shock over children being ‘used’ for protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Canada and also defiling the Indian Tricolour with their detestable acts.

Speaking to IANS, the AAP lawmaker said that the children who are engaged in desecrating the Indian flag don’t even understand what they are doing, and hence it becomes imperative that the elders and other families come forward and restrain the kids from such acts and also teach them about right and wrong.

“What happened is truly unfortunate,” he added.

The abominable act of kids from the Sikh community being brought to desecrate the Tricolour in Canada sparked a huge uproar on social media. The viral videos of kids insulting the national flag evoked strong outcry online and also drew strong responses back home, as many Sikh leaders and heads of Sikh religious bodies condemned the deplorable act.

Harbans Singh, Secretary of Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib, said, "It was very shocking to see and hear. We do not support what happened."

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, "Insulting the Prime Minister and the national flag in such a manner is wrong, and it is the responsibility of that country to ensure such actions are not allowed. I appeal to our Sikh children, both young and older ones who are seen in this video, that such actions are not appropriate. I believe the Canadian government must take serious action against those who engage in such acts."

On Sikh children being used for protest in Canada against PM Narendra Modi, Sri Guru Singh Sabha President Harjinder Singh said, "I strongly condemn this incident. The India we see today owes a tremendous debt to the Sikh community. Our Gurus sacrificed their entire lineage for this nation, for this land. Why did they do it? Certainly not to witness a day like this, where children are taught separatist ideas abroad. If such things are happening in Canada, they are absolutely condemnable..."

Balbir Singh, General Secretary of Guru Ramdas Seva Society, stated, "We have heard about this and it has deeply saddened us."

Sikh intellectual Prof. Sarchand Singh Khyala said, "What I have seen and what I am feeling raises concerns about the kind of education we are giving to our children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a highly respected figure for us. He has done a lot for Sikhs."

