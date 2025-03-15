Hansal Mehta claims women in Hindi cinema deserve ‘more recognition and better roles’

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) In his latest post, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has addressed the debate around gender representation in Hindi cinema.

While his previous post focused on the rise of emerging male actors and the need for bolder casting choices, it quickly sparked a wave of reactions, questioning, "Where are the female actors?" Mehta clarified that the intention was never to undermine women but to highlight the need for talent, investment, and faith in actors who bring depth and authenticity to the screen—regardless of their gender.

Mehta shared a list of female actors who have stood out in recent years for their performances. This list, he emphasized, is not about box office success or social media fame, but about craft, presence, and the ability to break through an industry that has long prioritized glamour over substance.

In his lengthy note, he wrote, “Not exhaustive, not definitive, but a small selection of female actors who, in recent years, have stood out through their work. This isn’t about box office numbers, social media engagement, or PR-driven stardom. This is about craft, presence, and the ability to break through a system that still prioritizes glamour over substance. A disclaimer before the list: There will be omissions. There will be errors. This is just a starting point.”

For Triptii Dimri, Hansal wrote, "From an indie favorite to a mainstream sensation—Triptii Dimri has done it on her own terms. Bulbbul and Qala proved that she has the presence and gravitas to carry a film, while Animal showed that she can hold her own in a testosterone-fueled blockbuster. She has the potential to break out the way Kangana Ranaut did in her early films—an actor so compelling that she unsettles insecure male stars. What she needs now is opportunity, and filmmakers who stand by her without succumbing to their male star dependence.”

“Sharvari Wagh may not yet have the filmography of some of her contemporaries, but what she does have is effortless screen presence—a quality that can’t be manufactured. Whether it’s the quiet intensity she brought to Maharaj or the spark she showed in her debut, she feels like a big star in the making. Of course, the choices she makes from here will decide that.”

“Ananya Panday is evolving. With "Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan" and "CTRL", she proved that she can shed the artifice and bring something honest to the screen. She has the tools to transition from a mainstream star to an actor of depth—if she is given the right scripts, and if she isn’t swallowed by the trappings of the world she’s grown up in. She is at a crossroads, and I hope she chooses risk over comfort,” Mehta added.

His list also included actresses, Medha Shankar, Pratibha Ranta, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kani Kusruti.

Hansal Mehta went on to state, “The Larger Problem: Where Are the Female-Driven Stories? While these women have delivered standout performances, the bigger issue remains—where are the stories that put women at the center? Even when women do get lead roles, the industry still questions their “box-office viability.” It’s outdated, lazy, and frankly, insulting to an audience that has repeatedly shown up for well-made female-led films.”

“Some of the finest actors of our time—Tabu, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Konkona Sen Sharma—continue to deliver performances that are nothing short of exceptional. Yet, they don’t get nearly as many compelling scripts as their male peers. Their filmographies should be overflowing with rich, complex characters, but instead, they are often called upon only when a film needs a strong female lead—while their male counterparts have entire narratives built around them,” Hansal further mentioned.

