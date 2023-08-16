Halle Berry celebrates birthday with Daughter Nahla, gets into 'Barbie' spirit

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Halle Berry kept the 57th birthday celebrations going by getting in the Barbie spirit with her towering daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry.

The 'Moonfall' actress shared a group of photos on her Instagram page from an all-pink outing with Nahla, 15, and her boyfriend Van Hunt at the World of Barbie event in Santa Monica, California, reports People magazine.

"My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!!" Berry captioned the carousel of eight photographs. Her caption referenced Nahla's height, as she towered over her mother.

"I love you guys …thank you !" Berry continued to her 8.5 million followers, before reviewing the Barbie exhibit. "And…. I highly recommend it."

As per People, the first photo featured a solo Berry soaking up the sun as she reclined in a chair outside the venue, kicking up her pink Dolls Kill rhinestone cowboy boots onto the tabletop.

In the second photo, Berry and Nahla are walking away from the camera, with Nahla's face fully hidden as Berry smirks toward the lens. Both are decked out in similarly frothy pink mini dresses to mark their visit to the Barbie-themed exhibit, an immersive event launched in tandem with the successful Barbie movie.

Several of Berry's followers commented on how tall Nahla is. "Happiest of birthdays to you Queen!!…dang your daughter got really tall!" one follower wrote. "She's taller than her mama!!" another wrote.

Berry shares Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she split from in 2010. Berry and Nahla were joined on their Barbie outing by Berry's boyfriend, Hunt, 53, who wore a matching T-shirt and pink teddy bear backpack. Berry and the singer-songwriter have been dating for three years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.