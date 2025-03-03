Gwyneth Paltrow wishes Ex Chris Martin on birthday with pictures of him with daughter Apple and son Moses

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is wishing her ex Chris Martin on his birthday. As the Coldplay frontman turned 48 on Sunday (Pacific Standard Time).

The actress, 52, shared a birthday tribute on Instagram complete with photos of Martin hanging out with their two children, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the first picture, the ‘Yellow’ crooner sits alongside the former couple's daughter Apple, 20, and leans his head affectionately on hers.

As per ‘People’, Martin appears pensive in the sunny shot, while Apple posed with her head resting in her hand.

In the second photo, a father-son shot, Martin sits at a piano with 18-year-old son Moses. The duo both have their heads down, seemingly out of concentration, in the sweet picture. “Happy Birthday to the man that gave me these beautiful, wonderful human beings,” Paltrow captioned the post. “We love you, Chris”.

Paltrow and Martin first met in 2002 while hanging backstage at a Coldplay concert, and were married for more than a decade before they famously announced that they were "consciously uncoupling" in 2014.

They both have longtime partners, Paltrow has been married to writer-producer Brad Falchuk since 2018 and Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017, but have remained close friends and co-parents to Apple and Moses since their split over a decade ago.

They have also been vocal about how their relationship has changed over the years, with Paltrow saying in 2019 that it is much better now.

“Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating”, Paltrow told the Evening Standard at the time. “It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody”.

She also told the U.K. outlet that she and Martin “were meant to be together and have our kids”, but their relationship “is much better like this, friends and co-parents and family”. The proud parents are also both vocal about their roles as parents, with Martin recently opening up about Le Bal des Debutantes, Apple’s Paris deb ball that took place in November.

The event was a full-family affair, with Moses, Paltrow and the actress's mom Blythe Danner also attending.

