Gurugram: MCG issues show cause notice to officials on duty dereliction

Gurugram, Dec 2 (IANS) Gurugram Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg on Monday issued a show cause notice against an Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) for negligence in work and not discharging his duties properly.

The MCG Commissioner issued the show cause notice under Rule-8 of the MC Act against Assistant Engineer (Enforcement) Krishna Kumar and Junior Engineer Milan Yadav while presiding over the 'Samadhan Camp' organised in the MCG office on Monday.

"Any negligence regarding the work of the general public will not be tolerated and action will be taken under the rules against the concerned officers and employees who show negligence," Garg said.

During the hearing of a complaint related to illegal construction from village Jharsa, the Complainant Rahul Kumar said that illegal construction is being done by his neighbour, about which he has been continuously complaining since September 10, but no action has been taken by the concerned officials.

On this, the MCG chief immediately spoke to the Assistant Engineer over the phone and directed him to take action if a satisfactory answer was not received.

Meanwhile, in another complaint, the complainant informed the Commissioner that the Junior Engineer in their area did not pick up the phone.

The Municipal Commissioner issues a show cause notice against the concerned JE.

In his complaint, the woman alleged that the security wall of a park located in Indira Colony-1 was demolished by some people due to which the movement of anti-social elements in the park has increased while others have also started parking vehicles encroaching on the park.

"Despite complaining about this several times in the past, no action has been taken and neither does the junior engineer pick up the phone," the complaint added.

