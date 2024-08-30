Gurugram doctors treat woman with spinal tumour induced paralysis in both legs

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Doctors in Gurugram have successfully treated a 60-year-old woman who was suffering from paralysis in both legs due to a significant spinal tumour.

The patient had initially sought treatment at a local hospital and then shifted focus to CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram because the primary investigations failed to pinpoint what her condition was.

The doctors found that the woman had a sizable tumour in her spine. The tumour had severely impacted her ability to perform daily activities, leaving her dependent on her children for even the simplest tasks

The doctors informed her about the microscopic tumour removal surgery that could restore her to a mobile state.

“Utilising the latest advancements in microscopic spine surgery and neuromonitoring techniques, the tumour excision surgery was performed successfully. These technologies play a crucial role in enhancing the precision and dexterity of spinal procedures,” Dr Arun Bhanot, Director-Spine Surgery, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram told IANS.

“By combining high-definition imaging with real-time guidance, neuro-monitoring allows surgeons to accurately target and remove the tumour while preserving the surrounding healthy tissues. This advanced approach not only minimises the risk of complications but also significantly reduces recovery time,” he added.

The ability to treat complex spinal diseases has significantly improved with neuro-monitoring in conjunction with microscopic spine surgery.

“The surgery was a resounding success, with the tumour completely removed without affecting healthy tissues. Remarkably, the patient was discharged just three days post-surgery and showed an extraordinary recovery, being able to walk independently within a week,” Bhanot added.

“When I lost the ability to walk, I feared I would never regain my independence. I am back on my feet and living my life again,” said the patients, while thanking the doctors and staff.

