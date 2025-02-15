Gurmeet to wife Debina: Here’s to 13 years of love, partnership and a lifetime of togetherness

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) As they complete 13 years of togetherness, actor Gurmeet Choudhary reflected on parenthood, love, and his journey with wife Debina Bonnerjee.

Gurmeet reflected on how their relationship dynamics have evolved after becoming parents, he said: “Like any couple, we have faced challenges, especially balancing our demanding schedules, but we always made sure to prioritise each other. Now, with our daughters, our love has deepened even more.”

“Seeing Debina as a mother makes me love and respect her in ways I never imagined. Parenthood has shifted our priorities, but it has also brought a new kind of joy and fulfillment.”

Talking about their journey, Gurmeet beautifully sums it up, saying, “Looking back at our journey—from our Ramayan days to now—we’ve learned that love isn’t about the grand moments but about being present, understanding, and growing together.”

He shared that the couple is celebrating the milestone with “gratitude”.

Gurmeet said: “This year, we are celebrating this milestone with gratitude, cherishing the beautiful life we’ve built, and spending time with our biggest blessing—our daughters. Here’s to 13 years of love, partnership, and a lifetime of togetherness!”

Gurmeet and Debina rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'. They first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.

Commemorating Republic Day last month, Gurmeet shared that it was a group of Punjabi army officers who named him.

He said: "The army has had a profound impact on my life. Few people know that my name, Gurmeet, was actually given to me by my father's Punjabi officer friends, all part of the Punjab Regiment. So, in a way, my name carries the essence of the army.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.