Gunshots heard in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, June 17 (IANS) Gunshots were heard on Monday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district after which the area was cordoned off.

Officials said that some gunshots were heard in Aragam village of Bandipora district in the wee hours of Monday morning.

"Immediately afterwards, security forces cordoned off the area and started searches. Gunshots stopped after sometime while the search operation is still going on in the area," officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday advised the security forces to crush militancy in J&K and ensure a smooth, safe and incident-free Amarnath Yatra.

In light of the firm orders from the Centre, the security forces are expected to carry out some massive anti-militancy operations to target the terrorists and their supporters in the coming days in J&K.

