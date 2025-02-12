Gujarat police deports 15 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants involved in human trafficking

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (IANS) Fifteen Bangladeshi nationals, who had entered India illegally, have been deported, Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, said on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Ahmedabad Crime Branch took action against individuals, who were allegedly involved in trafficking minor girls into prostitution.

These illegal immigrants were residing in Ahmedabad using forged documents, the reports said.

Harsh Sanghavi said that the Ahmedabad Crime Branch has taken significant action against anti-national activities. Fifteen Bangladeshi migrants have been deported, and authorities have dismantled a human trafficking network forcing minor girls into prostitution. Additionally, police have uncovered a fake document racket that provided forged Indian identity papers to illegal immigrants.

According to officials, police have also apprehended 50 more illegal migrants. While 15 deportees and one minor child have already been sent back to Bangladesh, legal procedures are underway for the repatriation of the remaining migrants.

Sanghavi emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the city through continuous operations against illegal activities.

Illegal immigration from Bangladesh to India has been a persistent issue, with Gujarat being one of the affected states.

In recent years, Gujarat has witnessed several incidents involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. For instance, in May 2022, authorities discovered that some illegal immigrants had obtained original Aadhaar cards, raising concerns about the issuance process of such identification documents.

In November 2024, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch detained 48 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in various parts of the city. Legal procedures were initiated to deport these individuals with the assistance of relevant central agencies. The challenges associated with illegal immigration are multifaceted.

Many immigrants enter India in search of better economic prospects, while others are victims of human trafficking. The presence of well-organised networks facilitates their illegal entry and provides them with employment opportunities, often in low-wage sectors.

