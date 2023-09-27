Gujarat played an important role in whatever we did for women empowerment: PM

Ahmedabad, Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cited the schemes for women empowerment launched by the BJP governments in Gujarat.

Addressed a gathering of over 20,000 BJP women leaders and members at GUJSAIL building compound at Ahmedabad Airport soon after his arrival on a two day Gujarat visit, he said: "We have made so many schemes that simplify matters for the women of the house. We started Kanya Kelavni Abhiyan to educate young girls in Gujarat. I have put efforts to elevate women’s position at every level. Gujarat has played an important role in whatever we have done for women's empowerment from their home to parliament."

"Mahila Bal Vikas Mantralay was also initiated in Gujarat to help young girls. In Gujarat from dairy, and sports to the veterinary field; every field has women in it

"Our girls have become more confident and inequality has reduced. Finally, we also have reservations for women in state assemblies and the parliament. Your strength convinced others to vote in favour of this bill. I have to thank you for this. The power of this law will allow you to come to the parliament. I congratulate you all," he said.

The BJP held public gatherings across the state to thank PM Modi for the recently passed bill for 33 per cent reservation for woman in state assemblies and the Parliament.

