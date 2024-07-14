GST official's wife commits suicide in Lucknow residence

Lucknow, July 14 (IANS) Neelam Bharti, the wife of GST Assistant Commissioner Santosh Kumar Bharti, committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Lucknow on Saturday, the police said.

The post-mortem report confirmed death by hanging.

The deceased's family has filed a complaint accusing her brother-in-law of murder.

The police are investigating the allegations.

GST Assistant Commissioner Santosh Kumar Bharti lives with his family in Sushant Golf City.

He went to the gym and his two daughters, Khushi and Shreya, had gone to school.

When Santosh returned home, he saw that the doors were open.

When he went inside, he saw that his wife Neelam was hanging from the noose following which he took down the body from the noose.

Santosh first informed an officer living in the neighbourhood while his gunman informed the police.

He also called Neelam's family members living in Patna and informed them about the incident.

A few hours later, Neelam's brother Naveen, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, arrived.

Meanwhile, the police and forensic team went to the spot and investigated.

Neelam's brother Naveen is a bank manager in SBI. He is currently posted in Basti.

He said that the body was sent for post-mortem even before he could reach.

He alleged that Neelam was murdered.

A written complaint has also been filed accusing Santosh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) South, Shashank Singh, said that no suicide note has been found in the case. Neither have the family members been able to give any information that could reveal why Neelam committed suicide.

The allegations in the complaint are being investigated.

The deceased's brother said: "I married my sister to Santosh in 2010. For about seven years, my sister was being harassed by her husband and in-laws. They used to beat her. She was mentally harassed. She used to tell me repeatedly that the whole family is against me. I tried to talk to my brother-in-law about this many times, but he did not listen to us."

