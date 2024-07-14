Trump removed from election rally after incident

Washington, July 14 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump was removed from an election rally in Pennsylvania after an incident that possibly involved shooting.

He appeared to have blood on the right side of his face.

The "Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe," said Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, in a statement.

The former President is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

The incident took place about seven minutes into the rally in Butler, in western Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The former President dropped to the ground holding the right side of his face and was soon covered by Secret Service agents who shortly rose with him and led him off.

Trump could be seen raising a fist while leaving.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed about the incident.

