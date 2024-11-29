GRSE cuts steel for advanced Ocean Research Vessel for NCPOR

Kolkata, Nov 29 (IANS) Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd commenced steel-cutting of an Ocean Research Vessel (ORV) that the shipyard is building for the National Centre for Polar & Ocean Research (NCPOR) on Friday.

This important event which marks the start of any shipbuilding process, took place just over four months after the signing of the contract between GRSE and NCPOR, which is an organisation under the Ministry of Earth Sciences on July 16.

While M Ravichandran, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, was present at the occasion as chief guest, among the others present were Cmde P R Hari, IN (Retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE, Thamban Meloth, director, NCPOR, M V Ramana Murthy, Scientist G and Mission Director, MoES, and other senior officers from NCPOR & GRSE.

The contract for the ORV is worth nearly Rs 840 crore. The ship will be 89.50 metres long and 18.80 metres wide, with a depth of 12.50 metres. It will have a gross tonnage of 5,900 Tons with a speed of 14 knots at a 90 per cent maximum continuous rating (MCR). The research vessel will be able to operate at a maximum depth of 6,000 metres.

The ORV, once delivered, will be capable of Underway Swath Multibeam as well as Geophysical Seismic surveys in coastal seas and deep waters. She will also be able to carry out Conductivity, Temperature and Depth (CTD) profiling and water sampling operations such as biological sampling using vertical and horizontal methods through various nets.

It will also effectively carry out surface and deep-sea mooring and data buoy operations, seabed sampling using corers and grabs as well as rock dredging with chain bag dredges. She will also undertake underway atmospheric observations, surface meteorological and current measurements and collect upper air data.

She will also be able to deploy and retrieve heavy test/protocol-type equipment and submersibles such as AUVs and ROVs. Scientists will be able to carry out analytical work and data processing on board. The ship will also provide training and education to scientists and technicians.

Ravichandran, while mentioning that transformative change in the ocean contributes not only to GDP growth but also sustainability in the future, stated that this pilot project is part of the Deep Ocean Mission in line with the Central government’s Vision 2047 and more such strong collaborations with GRSE are expected in the future. He mentioned that this unique ship would be a first for the country and congratulated GRSE for taking up this project and building this ship for NCPOR.

Cmde Hari spoke on how the Marine Acoustic Research Ship for the Indian Navy, INS Sagardhwani, which was built by GRSE in 1994 is back at the shipyard for her maiden refit after 30 years of active service. He mentioned that GRSE is confident that this project of the ORV shall be a stepping stone towards the execution of more such research vessels for the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

GRSE has the necessary expertise in the field of survey vessels and has been building them for the Indian Navy for nearly four decades now. Over the last 12 months, GRSE delivered the INS Sandhayak and INS Nirdeshak, the first two Survey Vessels (Large) in a series of four such ships being built by it for the Indian Navy. These are the largest vessels of their class to be built in India. The two remaining of this class are at various stages of completion at the shipyard at the moment.

GRSE is fast turning into a destination for those in search of specialised vessels. Recently, it signed a contract worth Rs 490.98 crore with DRDO’s Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) for an Acoustic Research Ship.

At the moment, GRSE is working on 43 platforms, including 17 warships of four classes. These include several export orders as well as 13 hybrid ferries for the West Bengal government.

