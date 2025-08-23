Greater Chennai Corporation to install 75 IoT sensors for air quality monitoring

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is preparing to significantly upgrade its environmental monitoring network by installing 75 Internet of Things (IoT)-based sensors across the city.

The ambitious project is expected to provide real-time air quality data, strengthen public health management, and improve Chennai's resilience to climate change.

Officials said the locations for the new sensors were selected after evaluating population density, traffic intensity, and industrial activity.

To ensure balanced coverage, the city was divided into 2 km X 2 km grids, with ward-level data converted into grid-wise scores through area-weighted averaging. Among the identified sites are Thiruviottiyur, Kathivakkam, Kolathur, Vadapalani, Mint Street, Washermenpet, Manali, Villivakkam, Koyambedu, Marina Beach, Velachery, Chemmancheri, and Uthandi.

The network will also extend to Urban Primary Health Centres, schools, zonal offices, and government facilities in high-density areas.

The sensors will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), enabling real-time monitoring of pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and ozone, along with temperature, humidity, and ambient light levels.

Currently, the city has only 18 functional sensors, which officials admit is far too limited for a metropolis of Chennai’s scale.

"Real-time data will allow us to issue timely alerts and frame targeted interventions," a senior ICCC official said.

"It will also be made available to the public through websites and mobile applications, helping citizens monitor air quality in their own neighbourhoods," the official added.

Administrative approvals for the project are complete, and tenders will be floated in the coming weeks, with installation to follow.

In its next phase, GCC plans to expand monitoring parameters to include wind speed, wind direction, atmospheric pressure, and rainfall. These enhancements are expected to support forecasting of air quality index, issuing heatwave alerts, planning green belts, and designing climate resilience strategies.

The IoT-enabled network will be useful for smog detection, early warning systems, clean air action plans, and traffic emission management.

It will also aid the growth of the city's electric vehicle ecosystem, contributing to Chennai's broader push for sustainable urban mobility.

By rolling out this network, Chennai is positioning itself as one of the first cities in India to adopt a comprehensive IoT-based environmental sensing framework.

Apart from informing government decisions, the data will also be displayed on public boards across neighbourhoods to raise awareness among residents.

Officials believe the initiative will make Chennai a national benchmark for smart, sustainable governance, with citizens playing a more informed role in combating pollution and responding to environmental challenges.

