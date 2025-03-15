Great social reformer: LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders pay tributes to Kanshi Ram

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday paid homage to late Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his contribution to social justice and the uplift of marginalised communities.

Kanshi Ram, also known as Bahujan Nayak, was born on March 15, 1934, in Pirthipur Bunga village, Ropar district, Punjab, in a Ramdasia Sikh family that belonged to the Scheduled Caste.

A prominent social reformer, he dedicated his life to the political mobilisation of Bahujans, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and other historically-marginalised communities.

He established several key organisations to strengthen the rights of these groups, including the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) in 1971, the Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti (DS-4), and later, in 1984, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Kanshi Ram eventually passed on the leadership of BSP to Mayawati, who went on to serve four terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Marking his birth anniversary, LoP Gandhi took to X and wrote, "Respectful tributes to the great social reformer, Honourable Kanshi Ram ji on his birth anniversary. His struggle for the rights of Dalits, the deprived, and the exploited will continue to guide us at every step in this fight for social justice."

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage, stating, "We pay our humble tribute to the great social reformer, Honourable Kanshi Ram ji, on his birth anniversary. He made a significant contribution in connecting Dalits, the deprived, the exploited, and Backward Classes with the mainstream of Indian politics. He has left an indelible mark as a pioneer of equality and social justice."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also remembered Kanshi Ram's contributions, posting on X, "Respectful salutations to the strong voice for the rights of Dalits, the deprived, the exploited, and Backward Classes, pioneer of social justice and Bahujan leader, Honourable Kanshi Ram ji, on his birth anniversary. Through his thoughts and social movements, Kanshi Ram ji gave new heights to social justice and constitutional values. His thoughts will continue to inspire generations."

