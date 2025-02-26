Grateful nation can never forget his invaluable contribution: PM Modi's tributes to Savarkar on his death anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in paying tributes to great freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary.

In a post on social media, PM Modi said the nation can never forget his invaluable contribution to the freedom movement.

"On behalf of all countrymen, respectful tribute to Veer Savarkar ji on his death anniversary. The grateful nation can never forget his invaluable contribution filled with penance, sacrifice, courage and struggle in the freedom movement."

Born on May 28, 1883, Veer Savarkar embarked on his political journey at a very young age. He strongly believed that the struggle for India's liberation should include the teachings of Swadeshi and the boycott of foreign goods, imparting education and creating a revolutionary spirit.

Regarded as one of the most influential freedom fighters, Savarkar was a lawyer, writer, and activist. He wrote several books but gained prominence for his book 'Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?'.

He was sentenced to 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans in 1911 for opposing the Morley-Minto reforms but was released in 1924. After his release from jail, he worked to abolish untouchability in Ratnagiri.

Later he became the president of the Hindu Mahasabha and opposed the Quit India movement in 1942. He also criticized the Indian National Congress for accepting India's partition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while paying tribute to Savarkar said he was a dynamic thinker, nationalist thinker and great freedom fighter

"... Savarkar ji showed through his life how one can reach the pinnacle of sacrifice and dedication for the motherland, one's own culture and the nation first. The life story of Savarkar ji, who freed the society from the barriers of caste and class and laid a strong foundation of national unity, will continue to inspire like the Polestar on the path of serving the motherland" wrote (in Hindi) Minister Shah on his X handle.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Savarkar was a symbol of unwavering dedication towards the freedom of Mother India and cultural renaissance.

He wrote in Hindi on his X handle, "Hundreds of salutes to the great freedom fighter, vigorous revolutionary and brilliant thinker 'Swatantryaveer' Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary! His life is a symbol of unwavering dedication towards the freedom of Mother India and cultural renaissance. The mantra of nationalism, national interest and national religion that he gave is a source of inspiration for all of us today.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekntah Shinde wrote on his X handle in Marathi, loosely translated as: "Millions of salutes to the great patriot, ... revolutionary, dynamic speaker and talented literary and social reformer Swatantraveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his memorial day."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.