Govt planning 'Cauvery Aarti' at KRS reservoir, says K'taka Dy CM

Mandya (Karnataka), July 22 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that a Cauvery Aarti programme will be held at the KRS reservoir, similar to the famous Ganga Aarti in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

He said that the Religious Endowment Department and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama will jointly conduct the programme. Speaking after his visit to the KRS reservoir in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, he said that a team of 25 experts would be formed, and after the report back, the Cauvery Aarti programme would be organised.

He said, "With the grace of the rain god and the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, it is now the time to offer 'Bagina' (a traditional offering made at the reservoir when the water is stored to maximum capacity) to the Cauvery River."

Dy CM Shivakumar also announced that a Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park will be developed. The details of the plan will be revealed later. No one will be displaced. We will widen the roads and take all necessary measures for the safety of the dam,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Talking about the release of water to Tamil Nadu, the Deputy CM said, “Last year was difficult, yet we managed to protect the farmers. The previous year, there was a drought in 200 taluks. The Cauvery Authority had ordered us to release 40 TMC of water, but we were told to release 20 TMC in the backdrop of the failure of rain. We didn't even release that.”

Indirectly referring to allegations of stealthily releasing water to Tamil Nadu by BJP and JD(S), Shivakumar stated, “Some argued that we had released water. We discussed it with everyone before releasing the water. We have ensured that 30 TMC of water reaches Tamil Nadu.”

“Now, we need to release another 10 TMC of water to meet this year's quota. 50,000 cusecs of water are currently being released. We have complied with the order,” he maintained.

“There are 1,657 lakes in the Cauvery basin area. I have instructed the officials to plan a programme to fill all the lakes. We aim to cultivate two lakh hectares. Arrangements for seeds and fertilizers have been made. Loans of Rs 25 crore are also being provided to the farmers. We are committed to supporting the farmers,” said Dy CM Shivakumar.

