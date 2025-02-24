Govt backs India Inc. bid to become major exporter of power equipment

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) India is on the path to becoming a major exporter of power equipment, with global players showing strong interest in the country’s domestic manufacturing capabilities, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Pankaj Agarwal has said.

“The government is fully committed to supporting the power industry—be it through policy frameworks, access to key raw materials, or testing infrastructure to achieve this goal,” Agarwal said in his address at the ELECRAMA 2025 global conference in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi.

Highlighting the emerging energy landscape in India, he said that the government was committed to promoting clean energy, grid modernisation, and domestic manufacturing.

“Platforms like ELECRAMA 2025 provide the perfect environment for industry leaders to align with national goals and drive innovation in power and energy," Agarwal added.

ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA).

A World Utility Summit (WUS) was also launched at the conference, setting the stage for global partnerships in energy transition, AI-driven power solutions, and future-ready utilities with decarbonisation strategies.

NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh affirmed the public sector power giant’s leadership in India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity push by 2030.

He stated, "ELECRAMA 2025 is a testament to India’s rapidly evolving power sector. The vast array of innovative products and machinery on display highlights the success of the 'Make in India' initiative.

With a strong manufacturing ecosystem and increasing global participation, India is well-positioned to not only meet its domestic energy needs but also emerge as a key exporter of high-quality power equipment, he added.

Participants from multinational companies included Luc Remont, Chairman & CEO - EDF; Manish Pant, EVP - Schneider Electric; Vera Silva, CTO - GE Vernova and Guilherme Mendonca, CEO Siemens Energy India.

The summit also witnessed the launch of an extensive whitepaper elaborating upon the need to rethink business models, reimagine policy frameworks, and enhance consumer engagement to drive sustainable progress.

A 'Women in Power' session was held at the conference which spotlighted gender-inclusive policies, financial empowerment, and women’s growing role in STEM and green industries.

The CEO Roundtable held on the first day of the conference set a dynamic precedent with participation from over 120 industry leaders, policymakers, and global experts, who deliberated on critical themes such as energy transition, smart grids, clean mobility, and AI-driven power management.

The discussions underscored India’s commitment to strengthening its power infrastructure, fostering innovation, and achieving its net-zero ambitions through strategic industry-government collaboration.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.