Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha amid uproar

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Amid uproarious scenes and vociferous protests by the Opposition, the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The House was adjourned till 3 p.m. soon after the bill was introduced in the House.

The legislation empowers the Delhi lieutenant governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding transfer and posting of Delhi government

officials.

The bill was introduced in the lower House by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Incidentally Home Minister Amit Shah was present in the

House.

Leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while opposing the bill, said that it was "a graveyard for cooperative federalism" as services are a

state subject and the legislation encroaches on the powers of Delhi government.

While speaking, his mike was switched off a couple of times.

RSP MP N. K. Premachandran also objected to the bill and questioned it's legislative competence.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi countered the Opposition at this point, saying that Parliament was fully competent to pass the bill.

Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Gaurav Gogoi, DMK's T. R. Baalu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and TMC's Sougata Roy also opposed the bill.

BJD MP Pinaki Mishra, however, quoted a Supreme Court judgement which stated that the Centre is fully competent to make laws on Delhi government.

He wondered why the bill was being opposed.

However, as soon as the Home Minister Amit stood up to speak on the bill, the Opposition members in large numbers rushed into the Well of the House holding placards, raising slogans, showing placards and tearing papers.

Speaker Om Birla threatened to name the protesting members and adjourned the House till 3 p.m.

Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress members sat on their seats and did not participate in the Opposition's protests.

